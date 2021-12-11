Happy Birthday Viswanathan Anand: Interesting Facts About the Wizard of Chess

Viswanathan Anand is a chess grandmaster and former World Chess Champion. He became the first grandmaster from India in the year 1988 and is said to be one of the few players who have surpassed an Elo rating of 2800, a feat he achieved in 2006. Born on December 11, Vishwanath has successfully sparked an interest in the game amongst the youth leading India to produce exciting talent over the years. To mark his birthday today, read some interesting facts about the chess wizard below:

1. Viswanathan developed an interest in chess at the age of 6 because of his mother Susheela and a family friend Deepa Ramakrishnan. His mother was a chess player and he learnt the game from her.

2. He is a polyglot. Other than speaking his native language Tamil, he can also speak German and Spanish.

3. Viswanathan is the youngest Indian to win the title of International Master at the age of 15, in 1984. At the age of 16, he won became the National Chess Champion.

4. He is also the first Indian and Asia to win the World Junior Chess Championship title in 1987 in the Philippines. He became India’s first Grandmaster a few years later.

5. The Grandmaster has a small planet named after him, titled 4528 Vishyanand. The planet orbits between Mars and Jupiter. He became the third chess player to have a planet named after him.

6. In the year 1987, he was awarded the fourth highest civilian award ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government, at the age of 18.

7. Anand works out super hard after he loses a game, to gain peace and take his mind off the game. He says it is impossible to stay unaffected by failures.

8. He has won the Chess Oscar six times. First time in the year 1997 followed by years, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008.

9. Viswanathan became the first sportsperson ever to receive Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian awarded by the Government of India.

