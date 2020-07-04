Happy Birthday Yuki Bhambri: Here Are a Few Achievements of The Ace Tennis Player

Former India World No 1 and a junior Grand Slam winner Yuki Bhambri celebrates his birthday on July 4, Saturday. The fourth tennis player from India to ever win a junior Grand Slam title, he also holds the distinction of being the first to lift the Australian Open Junior Championship.

On the tennis ace's 28th birthday, here's looking at a few of his achievements.

ORANGE BOWL WIN AT 16

He was the first Indian tennis player to win the 2008 Dunlop Orange Bowl Championship. He beat Jarmere Jenkins 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets. He was only 16 at the time.

YOUTH OLYMPICS SILVER MEDAL

He clinched the silver medal the 2010 Youth Olympics. The young tennis player defeated Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the last four, however, had to settle for silver after being forced to retire hurt with cramps while playing against Juan Sebastian Gomez.

TOP 100 ATP RANKINGS

Bhambri entered the top 100 ATP rankings in 2015 after winning the Pune Open. He started the year at 325 and ended it at the 93rd rank with wins in Pune Open tournament.

FOUR GRAND SLAMS

Yuki achieved the record of playing all four Grand Slams in 2018. These include Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

BEATING WORLD NO 12 LUCAS POUILLE

He stunned world no 12 Lucas Pouille in a second-round clash of BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in 2018. He defeated the Frenchman 6-4, 6-4 in an hour-long match.