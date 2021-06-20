Happy Father’s Day: Rani Rampal, Saina Nehwal Lead Indian Sportspersons’ Celebrations of Fathers

Indian athletes joined in the Father’s Day celebrations by posting adorable photos of themselves with their fathers, praising them for their unwavering support.

Fathers are just as vital as mothers in a child’s life, and athletes have shown their appreciation for everything a father does and sacrifices for his children.

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal took to Twitter to express her love for her father and said that his sacrifices, support and motivation helped her reach where she is now.

“Coming from a small village and considering family circumstances in my childhood days I never thought I will be able to reach at this stage where i am today. It was you Dad who made it possible with your sacrifices, support and motivation. Thank you Dad," Rani tweeted.

Coming from a small village and considering family circumstances in my childhood days I never thought I will be able to reach at this stage where i am today. It was you Dad who made it possible with your sacrifices, support and motivation. Thank you Dad. #HappyFathersDay2021♥️ pic.twitter.com/ysqwq1cwub— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) June 20, 2021

London Olympics bronze medallist and ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal too extender her greeting of Father’s Day, she tweeted, “Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father …. Wish u all a very Happy Father’s Day."

Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father …. Wish u all a very Happy Father’s Day ☺️❤️ #FathersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/7ll86jBZvD— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 20, 2021

Indian women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan also shared a picture with her father and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day to the one who’s always put me, my happiness and my ambitions above his own."

Wrestler Bajrang Punia too wished his father on this special day.

Sprinter Hima Das posted a picture with her parents and wrote, “Many people ask from where I get this grit and determination to do well, it’s all because of you dad. He’s always there for me and keep motivating me."

Many people ask from where I get this grit and determination to do well, it’s all because of you dad. He’s always there for me and keep motivating me. pic.twitter.com/QwOnb0CgLl— Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) June 20, 2021

A son’s first hero ✨A daughter’s first love ❤️He is the reason behind a smiling face and all the special goals Happy Father’s Day!#IndiaKaGame #FathersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/j7eC1sxZcO — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 20, 2021

