Sportspersons across Indian and even from across the world took to social media to wish fans on Holi.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik wrote on Twitter: “Wishing you and your family all the success and prosperity this Holi!"

Tennis ace Sania Mirza and Badminton star Saina Nehwal also wished their fans on Twitter.

“Have a safe and amazing holi," Sania tweeted.

“Happy Holi," tweeted Saina.

Premier League stars also sent their wishes and messages to their fans in India.

The Phogat sisters celebrated Holi at home with their near and dear ones.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju took to social media to wish Indians: “Happy Holi to all countrymen. On this auspicious festival, this is the prayer to God that this Holi should provide happiness, color, health and prosperity in the lives of all of you."

Here’s how sportspersons wished their fans on holi: