Happy International Olympic Day 2021: Images, Wishes and Messages to Share and Motivate Others to take up Sports
1-MIN READ

Happy International Olympic Day 2021: Images, Wishes and Messages to Share and Motivate Others to take up Sports

(Image: Shutterstock)

(Image: Shutterstock)

On the occasion of International Olympic Day 2021, here are some of the inspirational messages, quotes and images that you can share with your loved ones to encourage them to take up sports.

International Olympic Day is observed every year on June 23 to celebrate sports and health. It also aims to encourage more people to participate in the Olympic games and raise awareness about the number of sports held during this event. The occasion marks the day when International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894. The day aims at promoting sports and spreads the message of making sports an integral part of life.

On the occasion of International Olympic Day 2021, here are some of the inspirational messages, quotes and images that you can share with your loved ones to encourage them to take up sports.

(Image: Shutterstock)

Sports play a very significant role in our life. It can help us with our mental and physical health. Happy International Olympic Day 2021.

Let us all bring up the sportsman spirit within us and together make this day a memorable one. Wish you and your family a happy International Olympic Day 2021

(Image: Shutterstock)

There may be people that have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do. Happy World Athletics Day 2021

(Image: Shutterstock)

He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life. – Muhammad Ali, Boxer

(Image: Shutterstock)

If you don’t have confidence, you’ll always find a way not to win. – Carl Lewis, Track and Field

first published:June 23, 2021, 10:14 IST