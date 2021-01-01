News18 Logo

Happy New Year 2021! Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic Lead Wishes
Happy New Year 2021! Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic Lead Wishes

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: PTI)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, among others took to social media to wish everyone a 'happy new year'.

'Happy new year', Sportspersons took to social media to wish their fans.

Leading the wishes, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju called for Indians to 'stay fit'.

"Every new year we rededicate ourselves to serve our nation and commit ourselves to be better human being. Let's spread love and compassion. I wish everyone for a happy New Year! Stay fit always," Rijiju tweeted.

"2020 was not an easy year, there’s no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it’s time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference," Cristiano Ronaldo shared.

"Go the distance 2021," Novak Djokovic posted on Instagram.

"Wishing you all a Happy & Positive New Year," Rohan Bopanna wished.

"New Year, New Start! Let’s get started by being grateful for everything that we have and thank the almighty for all the blessings and strength that came our way in a difficult 2020. Wish you all love, happiness and a wonderful year ahead," Indian hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh posted.

"May Lord shower you with blessings as we enter into the New Year 2021," Swapna Barman tweeted.

Sportspersons wish a happy new year!


