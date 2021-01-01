Happy New Year: What to Look Forward to in Sports in 2021

2020 forced a number of marquee tournaments to either be postponed or cancelled. Now, the rearranged Tokyo Olympics and Euro 2020 feature in 2021 and yes, we also have the Ashes and a T20 World Cup.

Australian Open, 8 February – 21 February

This will be the third grand slam in the COVID era and it will take place in February where people would hope there would some sort of normalcy. However, the tournament is starting three weeks later than scheduled owing to the virus and athletes will have to adhere to the strict quarantine protocols.

Euro 2020, 11 June – 11 July

One of the many tournaments which were pushed to 2021 – the European Championship will take place in 2021. It will see 24 teams compete across a host of cities – that include Rome, Baku, Dublin and Bilbao. The semi-finals and final will take place at Wembley.

Champions League final, 29 May, Istanbul

The Ataturk Stadium missed out on hosting the 2020 but now, Bayern Munich look favourites to defend their title which they won this year.

Wimbledon, 28 June - 11 July

Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 and there could be good news in store for fans as the organisers expect full crowds to be in attendance. Andy Murray will feature here as will be Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep.

Tokyo Olympics, 23 July – 8 August, Japan

The biggest news came when the Tokyo Olympics was cancelled in 2020. Now, we hope that the showpiece event of 2020 will be the showpiece event of 2021. As per, World Athletics president, Sebastian Coe it might well have a watered-down version of the earlier events. However, there will still be plenty of accolades and medals up for grabs.

Twenty20 World Cup, 18 October – 15 November, India

The 2020 version could not take place in Australia, but it remains on track to be held in 2021. The same format will be used and for England and there will be 16 sides competing in the tournament. India, England and Australia head into the tournament as favourites.

The Ashes, 22 November - 14 January, Australia

The Ashes is another marquee event which will take place this year. England and Australia will lock horns in Australia and by all means, will be an intensely-contested affair.