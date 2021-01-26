Happy Republic Day 2021: Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, Swapna Barman Lead Sportspersons' Wishes for Indians

Indian sportsperson took to social media to wish Indians on the occasion of 72 Republic Day.

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution by India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Here is sportspersons wished Indians on Republic Day 2021:

Happy Republic Day pic.twitter.com/bA5ImfJAQJ — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) January 26, 2021

Happy Republic Day To Everyone Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/gFAxpmqqJa — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) January 26, 2021

मेरे सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं । जय हिंद ! Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind ! #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Td3fas3xQq — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) January 26, 2021

A sincere gratitude to all those people who have contributed to the development of our countryWishing everyone a very happy 72nd #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/qhEXChzFTR — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) January 26, 2021

May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live, and freedom to dream. Happy Republic Day!#Republicday2021 pic.twitter.com/v1DzOwmjmU — Swapna Barman (@Swapna_Barman96) January 26, 2021

Celebrating the legacy, heralding the future! Wishing everyone a very Happy 72nd #RepublicDay! Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/Ahwplmsr9g — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) January 26, 2021

Choicest greetings to everyone on the occasion of #RepublicDay Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/ciBPf1udDO — Jyoti Gulia (@jyotiguliaboxer) January 26, 2021

Wishing everyone the best on the occasion of India's 7️⃣2️⃣nd Republic Day! Let us pledge to uphold the principles and values of our beloved nation. #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/l8PpsjIeKM— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 26, 2021

The day democracy took home all 3️⃣ points! #HappyRepublicDay2021 #YennumIndia pic.twitter.com/nkbqQdaqS5 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 26, 2021

Here's to the growth and progress of our nation as well as all indigenous sports! #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/nS354jMEg8 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 26, 2021

Freedom in our mind, faith in our heart and memories in our souls! We at Hyderabad FC wish you all a Happy Republic Day. Hyderabad FC తరపున మీ అందరికి గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు!#RepublicDay2021 #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/PBvRcXZinV — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 26, 2021

Sportsperson wish Indians on 72nd Republic Day