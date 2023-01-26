CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Sports » Happy Republic Day 2023: Sportspersons Wish Indians on Social Media
3-MIN READ

Happy Republic Day 2023: Sportspersons Wish Indians on Social Media

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 11:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Manika Batra wished fellow Indians on Republic Day 2023 (Instagram)

Sportspersons took to social media to wish Indians on the 74th Republic Day

Sportspersons across India took to social media on Wedesnday to wish their compatriots on the 74th Republic Day.

On January 26, 1950, marked the establishment of India’s Constitution as it emerged from a brutal colonial past. However, it was on November 26, 1949, that the Indian constitution was first adopted. November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day.

Sportspersons wishes on Republic Day 2023:

January 26 was decided to be the Republic Day of India since it was the day that the Indian National Congress (INC) proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence in 1930. The date was chosen since the Congress’ Poorna Swaraj resolution was declared on this day.

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
first published:January 26, 2023, 10:09 IST
last updated:January 26, 2023, 11:09 IST
