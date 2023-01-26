Happy Republic Day 2023: Sportspersons Wish Indians on Social Media

Sportspersons across India took to social media on Wedesnday to wish their compatriots on the 74th Republic Day.

On January 26, 1950, marked the establishment of India’s Constitution as it emerged from a brutal colonial past. However, it was on November 26, 1949, that the Indian constitution was first adopted. November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day.

Sportspersons wishes on Republic Day 2023:

Our unity in diversity strengthens us! Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy #RepublicDay!Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/SeOqaKazlu— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) January 26, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manika (@manikabatra.15)

I salute the Brave-hearts of India who fought against all odds to make India a Republic Nation.Will strive each day to make my Nation Proud 🇮🇳Happy Republic Day! pic.twitter.com/jUBdZwUzPf— Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) January 26, 2023

Happy Republic Day — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) January 26, 2023

Let us glorify the solidity of our nation and the privileges we hold dear to this day.Wishing everyone a day packed with pride and patriotism!Happy #RepublicDay!! pic.twitter.com/kF7BzfFIh6 — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) January 26, 2023

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/C1CPF8x0HM— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 26, 2023

Happy Republic Day to all that are part of this amazing nation 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/hescGqR4GV— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023

Greetings on India’s 74th Republic Day.A day to remember the sacrifices of all those who have contributed in the making of our great nation. #RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/VSUx4H3bxZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2023

Some nations chose bowing before the King, we fought to be a republic! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #RepublicDay— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2023

May our nation continue to prosper and shine. Happy Republic Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 26, 2023

Cherishing the virtues, sacrifices and struggles that have shaped our great nation. Wishing everyone a very Happy 76th #RepublicDay from the #RugbyIndia family! #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/O4N4XlXaSB — Rugby India (@RugbyIndia) January 26, 2023

Wishing everyone a joyous Happy Republic Day!Let today be a celebration of the unity and freedom that binds us together! #HappyRepublicDay #ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/a6mMuLQeXE — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) January 26, 2023

From all of us at #MumbaiCity, we wish you a very happy #RepublicDay! 🇮🇳💙 #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/rYRCMdImE2— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 26, 2023

Lets spread the message of peace and unity, always. We wish everyone a very happy #RepublicDay!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/gDCypbaY6e— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 26, 2023

January 26 was decided to be the Republic Day of India since it was the day that the Indian National Congress (INC) proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence in 1930. The date was chosen since the Congress’ Poorna Swaraj resolution was declared on this day.

