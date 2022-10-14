HAR vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's PKL 2022-23 HAR vs JAI match, October 14, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 8:30 pm IST

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Haryana Steelers will aim to extend their two-match winning streak as they will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabbadi League on Friday. The match between Haryana and Jaipur will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

In their first match of the season, Haryana secured a convincing 33-41 win against Bengal Warriors. Haryana improved their defensive show in the next game against Tamil Thalaivas to claim a thrilling 27-22 win.

With 10 points from two matches, Haryana are currently placed in the third position on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Jaipur, on the other hand, had to suffer a heartbreaking defeat in their opening fixture of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Raider Arjun Deshwal’s brilliance against UP Yoddhas went in vain as Jaipur conceded a 32-34 defeat in the contest.

However, the Sunil Kumar-led side improved their show in the next game and clinched a resounding 35-30 triumph over Patna Pirates.

Jaipur, with six points from two matches, currently find themselves at the sixth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of Friday’s PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers and; here is everything you need to know:

HAR vs JAI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL match.

HAR vs JAI Live Streaming

The PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs JAI match Details

The HAR vs JAI PKL match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 14, at 8:30 pm IST.

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arjun Deswal

Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Suggested Playing XI for HAR vs JAI Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Joginder Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Mohit

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhary, Arjun Deshwal, Manjeet

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Possible Starting line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, Rakesh Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manu, Joginder Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahul Chaudhary, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ankush

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here