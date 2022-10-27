HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Puneri Paltan did not have a good start to the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League. The franchise could not win a single match after playing their first three games. However, the situation changed soon after Puneri Paltan managed to win four matches on the trot. And now Puneri Paltan will be aiming to extend their four-match unbeaten run in Pro Kabaddi League when they will be back in action on Friday. In their next match, Puneri Paltan will be up against Haryana Steelers. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan will be played Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The two teams had last faced each other earlier this year in February and Puneri Paltan had won the contest by a convincing margin of 27-45.

Puneri Paltan come into the fixture after scripting a comfortable 32-24 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers, in their last Pro Kabaddi League match. With 24 points from seven games, Puneri Paltan currently occupy the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, ended their four-match winless streak in their last Pro Kabaddi League encounter and recorded a much-needed 24-43 win over Telugu Titans.

With three wins from seven games, Haryana Steelers currently find themselves in eighth position on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Ahead of the Friday’s PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan and; here is everything you need to know:

HAR vs PUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan PKL match.

HAR vs PUN Live Streaming

The PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs PUN match Details

The HAR vs PUN PKL match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Friday, October 28, at 8:30 pm IST.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manjeet

Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

Suggested Playing XI for HAR vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sombir, Mohit, Fazel Atrachali

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Manjeet

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Possible Starting line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabibaksh, Rakesh Ram, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

Read all the Latest Sports News here