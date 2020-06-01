SPORTS

Hardcore Legend Danny Havoc Dies At 45, Wrestling Community Remembers Him

Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Grant 'Danny Havoc' Berkland, who wrestled as The Deathmatch Drunkard, passed away at the age of 45

Wrestling star Grant ‘Danny Havoc’ Berkland died at the age of 45 on June 1. The American professional wrestled for over a dozen years and was also known as the “The Deathmatch Drunkard”. Havoc’s retirement match was against SHLAK in 2017.

The news of his untimely departure was initially shared by Game Changer Wrestling on social media. “With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person,” read the tweet.

Combat Zone Wrestling Twitter wrote, “This cuts too deep. Grant "Danny Havoc" Berkland. He was an inspiration to so many and a friend to all and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We can take a small comfort in knowing the entire wrestling community are sharing the same grief right now. #RIPDannyHavoc.”

Just a month earlier, Danny Havoc’s wife had passed away on April 4 due to heart failure. Havoc’s death news comes days after the demise of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard.


The passing away of the Combat Zone Wrestler has left the wrestling community in a state of shock and grief. WWE superstars Kevin Owens and Drew Gulak, as well as Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan remembered the entertainer.

Tributes for the Iowa native are pouring in on social media as fans and several wrestling professionals remember him.



