Hardcore Legend Danny Havoc Dies At 45, Wrestling Community Remembers Him

Wrestling star Grant ‘Danny Havoc’ Berkland died at the age of 45 on June 1. The American professional wrestled for over a dozen years and was also known as the “The Deathmatch Drunkard”. Havoc’s retirement match was against SHLAK in 2017.

The news of his untimely departure was initially shared by Game Changer Wrestling on social media. “With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person,” read the tweet.

Combat Zone Wrestling Twitter wrote, “This cuts too deep. Grant "Danny Havoc" Berkland. He was an inspiration to so many and a friend to all and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We can take a small comfort in knowing the entire wrestling community are sharing the same grief right now. #RIPDannyHavoc.”

Just a month earlier, Danny Havoc’s wife had passed away on April 4 due to heart failure. Havoc’s death news comes days after the demise of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard.





The passing away of the Combat Zone Wrestler has left the wrestling community in a state of shock and grief. WWE superstars Kevin Owens and Drew Gulak, as well as Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan remembered the entertainer.

Tributes for the Iowa native are pouring in on social media as fans and several wrestling professionals remember him.

Absolutely heartbroken.



I wouldn’t be who I am today without Danny Havoc.



Absolute genius who never got the credit he deserved.



Im beyond privileged to been able to travel the world with him.



Reach out to your loved one. Life is so short.



Love you Grant.



RIP pic.twitter.com/wXg6zYLbnV — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 1, 2020

I’m so sorry for Danny Havoc’s family, friends and fans.



I didn’t know him well but all I’ve ever heard about him throughout the years painted him as a passionate, kind-hearted guy.



The pro wrestling community has lost yet another good one...



Take care of each other, guys. ❤️ — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2020

I shared a locker room a few times w/ Danny Havoc but didn’t know him on a personal level. Reading all the wonderful stories/memories from his friends makes it clear that the we lost someone special.



My sincere condolences to his friends, family and fans. Rest in power, Danny. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 1, 2020

I don’t know what to say.



Fuck.



RIP Danny Havoc.



I can’t believe I typed that.



Such a sweet and intelligent person.



Fuck. pic.twitter.com/33OAxdGc3e — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) June 1, 2020

One of the nicest dudes I’ve ever met ..... R.I.P. Danny Havoc ❤️ https://t.co/dC7BVbhIt9 — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) June 1, 2020