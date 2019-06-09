Take the pledge to vote

Hardik Pandya: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4

Hardik Pandya is an Indian all-rounder and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 25 years old.

Updated:June 9, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
Hardik Pandya: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
Hardik Pandya, according to Virat Kohli, is the balancing factor in the Indian cricket team.
Hardik Himanshu Pandya is an Indian cricketer. He was born on October 11, 1993, in Choryasi, Gujarat. He is 25 years of age. An allrounder, he is a right-hand batter and bowls right-arm medium-fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Baroda, India A, Mumbai Indians.

Pandya has played in 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 746 runs at an average of 29.84. His highest score is 83. He has scored zero centuries and four half-centuries.

Pandya has taken 44 wickets at an average of 40.43. His bowling economy rate is 5.53. His best bowling figure is 3/31.

Pandya made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Dharamsala, October 16, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at Wellington, February 3, 2019.

This Hardik Pandya: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.

