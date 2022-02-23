Hardik Pandya Look-alike WWE NXT Star Carmelo Hayes Trends on Twitter India

Cricket and pro-wrestling are quite popular in India, and a confluence of both is sure to send a whole lot of sports fans into frenzy. To the excitement of WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes, he found out firsthand how observant the Indian populace is.

The wrestler who seems to resemble one of India’s most explosive all-rounders in recent times, Hardik Pandya, had his name trending on Indian twitter thanks to the popular nature of the mercurial cricketer.

Some took to the internet to record their observations and hilarious posts from across India followed.

A post on social media that contained the picture (See featured photo) of Hayes was credited with a rather funny caption that read “After making a successful career in cricket, Hardik Pandya debuts in NXT!"

“Hardik Pandya is now fully fit", tweeted another user.

“After seeing Venkatesh Iyer’s performance Hardik Pandya decided to switch his career." read another post, in reference to Iyer’s fantastic knock in the T20I series against West Indies.

Thrilled by the reach, Hayes went online to send his regards to the flamboyant cricketer:

“@hardikpandya7 has me trending in India. Much love", Hayes tweeted.

Pandya is set to lead the new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans at the upcoming edition of the elite T20 tournament. Having created a name for himself as a match-winner and crunch hitter during his long and decorated spell with Mumbai Indians, the form of the eccentric cricketer would be key to the fortunes of the newly found team.

