Harper homers as Phillies score 7 in 6th to beat Boston 13-6

BOSTON Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer during a seven-run sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies came from behind to crush Boston 13-6 on Tuesday night and send the Red Sox to their ninth consecutive loss.

Rhys Hoskins, Phil Gosselin and Jay Bruce also homered for the Phillies, who fell behind 3-0 and still trailed 4-2 before sending nine batters to the plate with two outs in the sixth — getting seven hits and a walk before Colten Brewer, Bostons third pitcher in the inning, struck out Jay Bruce to end it.

Blake Parker (1-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief for Philadelphia, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Rafael Devers had three hits for Boston, lining a single off the Green Monster in the first and a double off of it in the third. Both times he came around to score, helping the Red Sox go ahead 3-0 their first lead since Saturday, and the the first time they scored first since Aug. 10.

But Didi Gregorius doubled and scored in the fourth, and Hoskins hit a solo homer in the fifth. The Red Sox made it 4-2 in the bottom half on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly before falling apart in the sixth.

HOW THE RUNS SCORED

Taylor (0-1) came on to start the sixth and hit Gregorius to lead off the inning. Alec Bohm flied out to center field and Bruce struck out looking. Then: RBI double, RBI single, pitching change (Heath Hembree), stolen base, RBI single, stolen base, walk, homer, double, RBI single, pitching change (Brewer), single, strikeout. And suddenly it was Phillies 9, Red Sox 4.

In all, Taylor was charged with three runs on two hits. Hembree gave up four runs on four hits and a walk without retiring a single batter.

Gosselin hit a solo shot in the seventh and Bruce hit a three-run homer in the eighth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez left the game with dehydration, the team announced in the sixth inning. … CF Jackie Bradley Jr. sat out his third straight game because of a sore left wrist he injured while making a diving catch against the Rays. … C Christian Vazquez came out of Mondays game with a sore heel and got Tuesday off.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (1-2) tries to complete the two-game sweep.

Red Sox: LHP Kyle Hart (0-1) will attempt to stop Bostons losing streak and earn his first career victory.

