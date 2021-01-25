News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Harris' Buzzer Beater Lifts American Over Loyola (MD) In 3OT
1-MIN READ

Jamir Harris scored a careerhigh 33 points and his 3pointer at the buzzer sent American past Loyola (MD) 8179 in triple overtime on Sunday night.

BALTIMORE: Jamir Harris scored a career-high 33 points and his 3-pointer at the buzzer sent American past Loyola (MD) 81-79 in triple overtime on Sunday night.

Josh Alexander had 13 points for American (2-2, 2-2 Patriot League). Johnny ONeil added 12 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 10 points.

Jaylin Andrews had 22 points and six rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-4, 0-4). Santi Aldama added 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Golden Dike had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


