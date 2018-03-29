English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harry Kane Could Return Against Chelsea: Pochettino
Tottenham striker Harry Kane could face Chelsea in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday after a quicker than expected recovery from an ankle ligament injury, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates his goal (Image: Premier League/Twitter)
London: Tottenham striker Harry Kane could face Chelsea in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday after a quicker than expected recovery from an ankle ligament injury, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said.
The 24-year-old England marksman, who has 31 goals to his credit this term, injured his ankle last month against Bournemouth and wasn't expected to return to training until April.
However Pochettino, whose side last won at Chelsea in 1990 before Kane was born, told a press conference on Thursday that his star striker had made remarkable progress.
"We need to assess him. He is very positive and he is doing very well. Every day he is improving," said Pochettino.
"We need to assess in the next few days. It's difficult now to say yes or no. I cannot say no, but I cannot say yes.
"Maybe next weekend. But the most important (thing) is that we are so positive about his recovery, and we are doing fantastic, and we are so happy.
"After Bournemouth everybody believed it would be a long period out, but the resolution has been fantastic."
Chelsea desperately need a win as they are five points adrift of Tottenham, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot, with both clubs having eight matches remaining.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
