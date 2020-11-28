Harry Kane Shows Off His Skills With The Bat, Asks If a Spot is Open in RCB; Virat Kohli Responds

Premier league table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur have finally shared their secret warm up routine. With Joe Hart bowling fast left arm, Harry Kane knocking off the short balls and Gareth Bale in the slips, the football team get their practice running by playing some good old cricket.

Recently, the Twitter handle of the English club shared a clip and the England cricketers are in awe.

Harry Kane went a step further and directly pitched to play for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore, under Virat Kohli. Kane tweeted: “Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli ??”

Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?? pic.twitter.com/tjUZnedVvI — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020

Kohli replied "Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman."

Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020

Stuart Broad declared that Kane played the short ball better than what he has managed to despite trying for 13 years now. This came in reply to Kevin O’Brien tweet confessing that Kane was playing the short ball more masterfully than him while playing Broad’s deliveries. The cricketer wrote: “H. Kane played that short ball better than I played yours at Lords!!!”

He played the short ball better than I’ve been trying for 13 years... — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 26, 2020

Broad also spoke about the cricket-esque rivalry seen in between Hart and Kane.

Fiery battle between Kane & Hart 0.50 in.. ☄️ https://t.co/kzh3BHegRW — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 26, 2020

Kevin Pietersen was impressed with the left arm seamer in Joe Hart.

Jeepers, who’s the left arm seamer?! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) November 27, 2020

Another England cricketer to have become visibly impressed by the footballers’ skills was all rounder Ben Stokes. He extended an invitation for a meet in the nets in the upcoming summer. He wrote: “Love this lads. Fancy a net next summer?”

Love this lads Fancy a net next summer? https://t.co/ZOI59oDYhT— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 26, 2020

Kane and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are in good form so far this season. They have won six of the nine matches played so far with only defeat. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur is all set to open their stadium to 2,000 fans for the first time since March this year. The occasion is the Premier League clash with Arsenal on December 6.

We are pleased to confirm we shall be opening our doors to 2,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since March for our Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday 6 December. More information ⤵️#THFC ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 27, 2020

With Kane scoring fluently, Kohli might just want to take him up on the offer.