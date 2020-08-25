Harry Maguire in England's Nations League Squad Despite Arrest, Players' Defence and Prosecution Spin Different Stories

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been called up for England's UEFA Nations League games next month despite being arrested while on holiday in Greece. Maguire case has also taken a peculiar turn with the defence and prosecution claiming completely different things.

Maguire was detained after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos but he was allowed to return to England.

According to Sky News reporter Martha Kelner, Maguire's defence claims that two Albanian men approached his sister Daisy and that they injected her with something, which caused her to faint immediately. They asked to be driven to the hospital by their van but the driver instead took them to the police department.

The defence further says that upon arrival in the police station, they were assaulted with an officer kicking Maguire on his leg and saying "your career is over."

The prosecution, however, says, police officers in plain clothes intervened the brawl to calm down the situation but the "English men" did not calm down and one of the defendants said, "fu*k, fu*k the police" while the other punched an officer.

The prosecution also alleges that Maguire tried to bribe the police by saying, "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go."

Maguire has made 26 appearances for England, which plays Iceland on Sept. 5 and Denmark three days later.

Gareth Southgate’s side has not played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the European Championship being postponed until 2021.

(With AP inputs)