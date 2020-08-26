Harry Maguire Withdrawn from England's Nations League Squad After Guilty Verdict in Greece

Harry Maguire is no longer a part of the England men's football squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after he was founding guilty on multiple charges following his arrest in the Greek island of Mykonos last week. His name was withdrawn from the list a couple of hours after the verdict came out.

"In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark.

"As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week," head coach Gareth Southgate said in a statement.

Maguire, on Tuesday, was deemed guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest in Greece. He was given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

Maguire denied all charges and stated his intention to appeal the verdict. "Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing. I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family and friends are the victims," he said in a statement.

According to Sky News reporter Martha Kelner, Maguire's defence claims that two Albanian men approached his sister Daisy and that they injected her with something, which caused her to faint immediately. They asked to be driven to the hospital by their van but the driver instead took them to the police department.

The defence further says that upon arrival in the police station, they were assaulted with an officer kicking Maguire on his leg and saying "your career is over."

The prosecution, however, says, police officers in plain clothes intervened the brawl to calm down the situation but the "English men" did not calm down and one of the defendants said, "fu*k, fu*k the police" while the other punched an officer.

The prosecution also alleges that Maguire tried to bribe the police by saying, "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go."

On the other hand, this is how the England squad now looks for next month's matches against Iceland and Denmark:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)