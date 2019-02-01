English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Haryana Beat Defending Champions Punjab Royals to Lift PWL 4 Title
Haryana Hammers won the fourth edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) as they outclassed Punjab Royals 6-3 in the summit clash at the Gautam Buddha University indoor stadium here on Thursday
Greater Noida: Haryana Hammers won the fourth edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) as they outclassed Punjab Royals 6-3 in the summit clash at the Gautam Buddha University indoor stadium here on Thursday.
Riding on Aleksander Khotsianivski, Ali Shabanov, Kiran, Ravi Kumar and Anastasia Nichita's dominating performance, the runners-up in the last three editions, Haryana Hammers, turned the tables on the defending champions Punjab Royals winning all the first five bouts of the evening to clinch the title.
So dominating was Haryana's performance that Punjab's campaign ended even before their star player Bajrang Punia could take the stage. The Asian Games gold medallist and Padma Shri Bajrang scored an impressive 11-0 win over Rajneesh but it was too little too late in the day.
It was Aleksander Khotsianivski of Ukraine, who put Haryana on the road to victory winning the 125 kg super heavyweight bout against Canadian Korey Jarvis 3-0. Ali Shabanov got his revenge and also broke Dato Marsagishvili's unbeaten run to win the men's 86 kg bout 4-3 and give Haryana an early 2-0 lead.
The 2018 CWG bronze medallist Kiran made it 3-0 for Haryana Hammers defeating the 2018 European Championships bronze medallist France's Cynthia Vescan 3-1 in the women's 76 kg category. After that, the 2018 World Under-23 Championship silver medallist Ravi Kumar put Haryana 4-0 ahead in the tie after his comprehensive 8-0 win over Nitin Rathi.
Later, World junior champion Nichita Anastasia defeated the 2018 European Championships runners-up Mimi Hristova to make it 5-0 for the runners-up.
In the remaining bouts, Punjab's Amit Dhanker won the 74 kg contest against Praveen Rana 5-2, Anju added one more win to Punjab's tally defeating Seema 10-5 in the 53 kg category while Haryana's Tatyana Omelchenko won the women's 62 kg category bout against Seema 9-0 to complete Haryana's winning tally.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Riding on Aleksander Khotsianivski, Ali Shabanov, Kiran, Ravi Kumar and Anastasia Nichita's dominating performance, the runners-up in the last three editions, Haryana Hammers, turned the tables on the defending champions Punjab Royals winning all the first five bouts of the evening to clinch the title.
So dominating was Haryana's performance that Punjab's campaign ended even before their star player Bajrang Punia could take the stage. The Asian Games gold medallist and Padma Shri Bajrang scored an impressive 11-0 win over Rajneesh but it was too little too late in the day.
It was Aleksander Khotsianivski of Ukraine, who put Haryana on the road to victory winning the 125 kg super heavyweight bout against Canadian Korey Jarvis 3-0. Ali Shabanov got his revenge and also broke Dato Marsagishvili's unbeaten run to win the men's 86 kg bout 4-3 and give Haryana an early 2-0 lead.
The 2018 CWG bronze medallist Kiran made it 3-0 for Haryana Hammers defeating the 2018 European Championships bronze medallist France's Cynthia Vescan 3-1 in the women's 76 kg category. After that, the 2018 World Under-23 Championship silver medallist Ravi Kumar put Haryana 4-0 ahead in the tie after his comprehensive 8-0 win over Nitin Rathi.
Later, World junior champion Nichita Anastasia defeated the 2018 European Championships runners-up Mimi Hristova to make it 5-0 for the runners-up.
In the remaining bouts, Punjab's Amit Dhanker won the 74 kg contest against Praveen Rana 5-2, Anju added one more win to Punjab's tally defeating Seema 10-5 in the 53 kg category while Haryana's Tatyana Omelchenko won the women's 62 kg category bout against Seema 9-0 to complete Haryana's winning tally.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Gets Alternate Sellers in Place For Selling Products, as New FDI Rules Are Also Stressing Out Shoppers
- Escape Room Movie Review: A Taut Thriller Despite Familiar Storyline
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- Mary Queen of Scots Movie Review: This Story of Powerless Queens Makes No Sense in Today’s World
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results