Haryana, Services Crowned Champions at Sub-Junior National Boxing Championships

Services (SSCB) and Haryana pugilists once again stamped their authority in domestic boxing, clinching the team championship titles in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively at the 2022 Sub-Junior Girls and Boys National Championships on Friday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The reigning national elite men’s champions, Services (SSCB) pulled off a sensational show on the final day as all of their nine boxers emerged victorious by unanimous decisions to take home gold as well as the boys’ team championship trophy with 73 points, finishing at the top of the table with 10 medals, including one bronze.

Aakash Badhwar was the most impressive among the Services boxers. He thrashed Haryana’s Vinit Kumar in the boys’ 40kg final to win gold. For his brilliant show throughout, Aakash was awarded the ‘Best Boxer Award’.

Manashu (35kg), Harsh (37kg), Priyanshu (43kg), Devang (55kg), Jashandeep (58kg), Nakul Sharma (61kg), Prashant (64kg) and Hardik Panwar (+70kg) were the other gold winners for Services.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh claimed second and third position with 58 and 24 points respectively in the boys’ section. While Haryana won five gold and three silver medals, Uttar Pradesh ended their campaign with three silver and two bronze medals.

Haryana’s Mahesh, who beat Girvaan Singh of Chhattisgarh in the boys 46kg final, was adjudged ‘Most Promising Boxer’ while Jharkhand’s Anish Kumar Sinha received the ‘Best Challenger Award’ for his brilliant display.

In the girls’ section, led by Payal’s (46kg) 5-0 win against Tamil Nadu’s Gunasri and Lakshu’s (63kg) dominating RSC win against Nabam Ania of Arunachal Pradesh, seven Haryana boxers won the finals and helped the team finish on the top position with 60 points, winning 10 medals, including seven gold, one silver and two bronze.

Sonika (38kg), Aarju (42kg), Joni (44kg), Deepti (48kg) and Bhoomika (50kg) were Haryana’s other gold medal winners.

Punjab and Maharashtra finished second and third position respectively in the girls’ category with 38 and 27 points.

Ragini Muttu (34kg), Mushkaan (54kg) and Yogima Kalyal (57kg) added three gold medals to Punjab’s tally which also consists of two silver and one bronze.

For Maharashtra, Aarya Garde and Samiksha Solanki put up a solid show to claim gold medals by securing comprehensive 5-0 wins in their respective finals. While Aarya outperformed Goa’s Sagun Shinde in the 36kg, Samiksha defeated Uttar Pradesh’s Sadhna comfortably in 40kg.

Pune’s Aarya, the standout performer in the tournament, was awarded the ‘Most Promising Boxer Award’.

Meanwhile, Imphal-based Joyshree Devi handed Manipur its only gold at the tournament by clinching a commanding 5-0 victory against Haryana’s Hanshikha in 60kg.

Joyshree was adjudged the ‘Best Boxer’ in the girls’ section while Goa’s Chandirika Pujari was named as the ‘Best Challenger Boxer’.

Chandirika signed off with silver after fighting hard against Haryana’s Joni in a split 1-4 loss in the girl’s 44kg final.

RESULTS

Boys: (35kg) Manashu (SSCB) bt Aryan Shirke (MAH) 5-0; (37kg) Harsh (SSCB) bt Anish Kumar Sinha (JHA) 5-0; (40kg) Aaaksh Badhwar (SSCB) bt Vinit Kumar (HAR) 5-0; (43kg) Priyanshu (SSCB) bt Y Umesh (SPSB) 5-0; (46kg) Mahesh (HAR) bt Girvaan Singh (CHT) 5-0; (49kg) Piyush (HAR) bt Shyam (DEL) 3-2; (52kg) Yogesh Danda (HAR) bt Anshuman Sharma (CHD) 5-0; (55kg) Devang (SSCB) bt Ravi Gond (UP) 5-0; (58kg) Jashandeep (SSCB) bt Lovejeet (DEL) 5-0; (61kg) Nakul Sharma (SSCB) bt MD Faiz (UP) 5-0; (64kg) Prashant (SSCB) bt Lokesh (HAR) 5-0; (67kg) Jitesh Sangwan (HAR) bt Vishal Yadav (UP) 4-1; (70kg) Yash Kumar (HAR) bt Shriyansh (PUN) 5-0; (+70kg) Hardik Panwar (SSCB) bt Paryas (HAR) 5-0.

Girls: (34kg) Ragini Mattu (PUN) bt Akshada Jadav (MAH) 3-2; (36kg) Aarya Garde (MAH) bt Sagun Shinde (GOA) 5-0; (38kg) Sonika (HAR) bt Komal Nagarkoti (UTK) 4-1; (40kg) Samiksha Solanki (MAH) bt Sadhna (UP) 5-0; (42kg) Aarju (HAR) bt Aashma Singh (PUN) 3-2; (44kg) Joni (HAR) bt Chandirika Pujari (GOA) 4-1; (46kg) Payal (HAR) bt Gunasri (TN) 5-0; (48kg) Deepti (HAR) bt Neha Waldiya (UTK) 3-0; (50kg) Bhoomika (HAR) bt Mega (DEL) 3-2; (52kg) Manshi Nagar (DEL) bt Savreet Kaur (PUN) RSC R1; (54kg) Mushkaan (PUN) bt Mahi Bisht (UTK) 5-0; (57kg) Yogima Kalyal (PUN) bt Aswaninkumari Sapkota (SIK) 5-0; (60kg) Joyshree Devi (MAN) bt Hanshikha (HAR) 5-0; (63kg) Lakshu (HAR) bt Nabam Ania (ARU) RSC R2.