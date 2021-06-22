Haryana Sports Department Assures Help for Global Athlete Sunita Kashyap

Haryana Sports department extended their support to the worldwide weightlifting and energy lifting athlete Sunita Kashyap, who was forced to work as a domestic help to earn money. Lately, her household has been asking for help from the government so that she can pursue her sports profession. Soon after Sunita’s plight made headlines and garnered social media attention, several organisations and social teams came forward to support her.

Meham MLA Balraj Kundu was the first to present monetary assistance along with this, he also announced Rs. 3.5 lakh for a training kit and a monthly diet allowance of Rs 10,000 for Sunita. The MLA directed the village sarpanch to provide a plot to Sunita so that she and her family could get their house build. This was followed by INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) nationwide leaders introducing month-to-month monetary help to the athlete from Ch Devi Lal Trustand additional help in teaching and training.

And now, according to a Times of India report, the Haryana’s Minister of State for Sports activities and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh assured that all efforts will be made to make sure that no sportsperson’s profession gets spoiled due to lack of amenities.

The minister praised Sunita for proving herself by winning laurels even in adversity. Along with introducing monetary help for Sunita, he directed the district sports activities officer of Rohtak over a call to help athletes withsports amenities. Singh has also directed the sports activities division to speed up the preparations for Sunita’s coaching. He gave some career-related tips to Sunita and even discussed a weight loss plan.

Sunita, who lives in Sisar Khas village of Rohtak, is a global participant in energy and energy lifting. Owing to the financial crisis, she was working as a domestic help to pay bills for her coaching and sports activities. Sunita’s father had also taken a mortgage of Rs2 lakh to send her for competitions held in Bangkok.

