Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: As It Happened

Follow all the live updates from the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog.
Haryana Steelers face a skirmish against Dabang Delhi K.C. for the second time in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shaheed Vijay Pathik Sport Complex in Greater Noida on Thursday. The two teams previously faced off in a thriller of a contest in the Sonepat leg that went the way of Haryana Steelers by a narrow scoreline of 34-31.
Image: Pro Kabaddi
Haryana Steelers’ raiding trio of captain Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola and Naveen combined to score 19 points for their team in that match. But the star of the night for them was Parveen who scored six vital tackle points, including a Super Tackle in what a towering performance from the Left Cover.
For Dabang Delhi K.C., their corner duo of captain Joginder Singh Narwal and Ravinder Pahal managed nine tackle points amongst themselves, with the latter getting a High 5. Raiders Pawan Kadian and Chandran Ranjit combined to score 15 raid points as Dabang Delhi K.C. fell just short in the match.
Head-to-head: Haryana Steelers 4-0 Dabang Delhi K.C.
Having won just three of 10 games in Season 6, Haryana Steelers are in need of a few victories under their belt to keep hopes of a Playoff appearance alive. Despite their form, they will be confident heading into the next game against Dabang Delhi K.C., having won every game they have played against them. They will also draw confidence from their match against the reigning champions Patna Pirates, where they beat them by a scoreline of 43-32. Vikash Khandola managed a Super 10 and ably supported by Naveen who managed nine raid points to go with his three tackle points.
After their impressive victory over Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C. succumbed to three straight defeats and need a win to keep pace with the three teams that currently occupy the Playoff spots in Zone A. Their previous game was a high-scoring affair against Gujarat Fortunegiants that ended in 38-45 defeat for Dabang Delhi K.C. Despite the loss, the team had multiple positives, especially the performance of raider Chandran Ranjit, who managed 11 raid points at his season-best strike rate of 78.57. Naveen Kumar continued his stellar rookie campaign scoring eight raid points, the second-best tally for his team in the match. The two players will have to repeat or even better those performances if their team are to score that first ever victory over Haryana Steelers.
