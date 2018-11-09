Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: As It Happened





Haryana Steelers face a skirmish against Dabang Delhi K.C. for the second time in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shaheed Vijay Pathik Sport Complex in Greater Noida on Thursday. The two teams previously faced off in a thriller of a contest in the Sonepat leg that went the way of Haryana Steelers by a narrow scoreline of 34-31.

Nov 8, 2018 9:03 pm (IST) Full-time and Delhi have won the game 33-39. What a match that was! Nov 8, 2018 8:52 pm (IST) 4 points separate Delhi and Haryana. 4 minutes remain. We are in a for a nail-biter of a finish. Nov 8, 2018 8:45 pm (IST) Delhi now have an eight point lead with just 6 minutes to go. Their game to lose at this point. Nov 8, 2018 8:38 pm (IST) The half has a little more than 11 minutes to go and Delhi have consolidated their lead. Nov 8, 2018 8:34 pm (IST) This has been a see-saw match and so it continues as Delhi have now taken the lead thanks to a flurry of defensive points. 20-25 now. Nov 8, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) The second half is underway and Delhi are doing their best to claw back into the game. Nov 8, 2018 8:23 pm (IST) What an exhilarating end to the half that was. The Steelers, having trailed for the majority of the first half, rallied hard towards the end and go into the break with a four-point lead. 19-15 is the score at half-time. Nov 8, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) The end to the half is getting intense. Both teams are picking up points through good raiding and all of a sudden Haryana are back ahead! Nov 8, 2018 8:17 pm (IST) Haryana claw back nicely and some good all-round play sees them bring the deficit down to just 2 points. Nov 8, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) Some smart raiding and some good defensive work sees Delhi get an all-out and a five point lead! They are now ahead 7-12. Nov 8, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) It's been a very tight game, points aren't flowing as freely as they could be. But Delhi now lead 4-6 thanks to a raid from Naveen Kumar. Nov 8, 2018 8:06 pm (IST) Some good defensive work means the scores are level now at 3-3! Good comeback from Delhi, now can they get the lead. Nov 8, 2018 8:03 pm (IST) Steelers race to an early 2-1 lead to start with. Delhi need to ensure they don't fall too far behind early. Nov 8, 2018 8:02 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers win the toss & select the choice of court, meaning Delhi get the first raid. We are underway now! Nov 8, 2018 7:57 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi. We are just minutes away from the start of the match.

Image: Pro Kabaddi



Haryana Steelers’ raiding trio of captain Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola and Naveen combined to score 19 points for their team in that match. But the star of the night for them was Parveen who scored six vital tackle points, including a Super Tackle in what a towering performance from the Left Cover.



For Dabang Delhi K.C., their corner duo of captain Joginder Singh Narwal and Ravinder Pahal managed nine tackle points amongst themselves, with the latter getting a High 5. Raiders Pawan Kadian and Chandran Ranjit combined to score 15 raid points as Dabang Delhi K.C. fell just short in the match.



Head-to-head: Haryana Steelers 4-0 Dabang Delhi K.C.



Having won just three of 10 games in Season 6, Haryana Steelers are in need of a few victories under their belt to keep hopes of a Playoff appearance alive. Despite their form, they will be confident heading into the next game against Dabang Delhi K.C., having won every game they have played against them. They will also draw confidence from their match against the reigning champions Patna Pirates, where they beat them by a scoreline of 43-32. Vikash Khandola managed a Super 10 and ably supported by Naveen who managed nine raid points to go with his three tackle points.



After their impressive victory over Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C. succumbed to three straight defeats and need a win to keep pace with the three teams that currently occupy the Playoff spots in Zone A. Their previous game was a high-scoring affair against Gujarat Fortunegiants that ended in 38-45 defeat for Dabang Delhi K.C. Despite the loss, the team had multiple positives, especially the performance of raider Chandran Ranjit, who managed 11 raid points at his season-best strike rate of 78.57. Naveen Kumar continued his stellar rookie campaign scoring eight raid points, the second-best tally for his team in the match. The two players will have to repeat or even better those performances if their team are to score that first ever victory over Haryana Steelers.