Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: How to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9?

Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will square off in match 100 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 25. Patna Pirates won their last match against Telugu Titans and are at the seventh position on the points table. They will be the favourites on Friday against Haryana Steelers. Patna Pirates rely on Rohit Gulia and Sachin in most of the matches. But other players will also have to step up if Patna Pirates are to go deep in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have lost their last two matches and are out of contention for the next round. They will be playing for their pride and for spoiling the party of Patna Pirates. The likes of Nitin Rawal and Manjeet will be aiming to pick up a convincing win against Patna Pirates.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates, here is all you need to know:

When will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mehender

Patna Pirates Probable Starting 7: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar, Monu

