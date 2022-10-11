Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 is in full flow and the fans have been treated to some high-octane matches in the league. On Tuesday, October 11, the Haryana Steelers will be back to take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the day. Later in the night, Patna Pirates will clash against the Telugu Titans at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Haryana Steelers began their season with a bang, defeating the Bengal Warriors by an 8-point margin. Raider Manjeet Singh was on fire, scoring a stunning Super 10 with 19 points in the game. Nitin Rawal also contributed with 7 raid points, while the reliable defensive trio of Jaideep, Mohit, and right corner Monu gave a tough time to the Warrior’s raiders. They will be eyeing their second win of the game on Tuesday.

The Tamil Thalaivas received a double blow in their tournament opener. They had to settle for a tie against the Gujarat Giants after leading for almost the entire match.

The major blow came after half-time when their star player Pawan Sehrawat endured a horrific injury. Pawan twisted his right knee while dueling against Gujarat’s Chandran Ranjit. The star raider was stretchered off the mat and his availability for the rest of the tournament is in the air. The Tamil Thalaivas will now be under a lot of pressure as they were reliant on Pawan’s raiding prowess.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans will be played on Tuesday, October 11.

Where will the matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

