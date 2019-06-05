Hashim Amla, whose full name is Hashim Mahomed Amla is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 31, 1983 in Durban. He is 36 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak and medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Barbados Tridents, Cape Cobras, Derbyshire, Dolphins, Essex, Kings XI Punjab, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa XI, Trinbago Knight Riders, World-XI.

Hashim Amla has played in 175 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 7923 runs at an average of 49.51. His highest score is 159. He has scored 27 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

He has never bowled internationally.

Amla made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Chattogram on March 9, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against England at the Oval on May 30, 2019.

This Hashim Amla: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 5, 2019.