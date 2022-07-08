Hasim Rahman Jr. Replaces Tommy Fury as Jake Paul's New Opponent

Jake Paul has confirmed that he would return to the ring against Hasim Rahman Jr. after Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from their main event bout scheduled on August 6.

Fury and Paul were expected to end their long-term rivalry in New York’s Madison Square Garden. But this is the second time that the much-anticipated bout has fallen apart after they were previously scheduled to lock horns in December 2021.

Jake Paul had earlier issued a “termination notice” of the fight to Fury and his entourage for not making it in time for the press conference. He claimed that Fury was “not interested” and “hiding”.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has now confirmed that he will face Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, on August 6 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The bout, along with Amanda Serrano’s featherweight world title battle against Brenda Carabajal, will be the evening’s main event.

Fury was denied boarding at Heathrow Airport in London last week for a scheduled press conference ahead of the clash with Paul at the Madison Square Garden. In a social media video, Fury claimed that he and his “team” of attorneys had “no idea” why he was refused admittance.

A US Homeland Security official informed Fury that his travel permission had been refused. The problem might be related to his family’s association with Daniel Kinahan, a boxing promoter who the US government claim is also the leader of an Irish drug organisation.

Jake Paul boasts a 5-0 professional boxing record, though his victories have come against boxers with little professional experience. A victory over Tommy Fury, who has an excellent 8-0 record as a professional fighter, would have aided the Jake Paul’s credibility as an elite boxer.

The bout versus Rahman might determine whether Paul’s fighting abilities are legit. Rahman has a 12-1 professional record, and his most recent bout occurred in April for a vacant heavyweight title. In fact, he is the first actual boxer Paul will face in his short career. This will be an opportunity for him to combine his social-media revelry with a significant sports performance.

