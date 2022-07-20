Hasim Rahman Jr Will End Up with A Tiny Purse Due to Absurd Weight-cut Clause in Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul’s opponent in a boxing bout Hasim Rahman Jr might end up with an embarrassingly low pay of just $5,000 due to the rigorous conditions in place for their bout. According to the conditions, 200 lb is the limit placed for the weight of the fighters. Rahman Jr will lose out 25 percent of his purse for each pound he weighs above the fixed limit.

The 31-year-old is not a cruiserweight and has had a stringent weight limit enforced in order to compete in the same weight division as his opponent, Paul. Rahman Jr last weighed in at 224lb and must weigh down to 200lb in order to earn his full purse.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, he explained the stringent rules being imposed on him by Paul and his entourage. “I am being fined, after four ounces, every pound over I lose 25 percent of my purse. They leave a lot of stuff out when you’re dealing with Jake Paul and his antics. For example, if I came in at 202lb for the weigh-in and then 216lb for the rehydration weigh-in then I would get the minimum, which I think is $5,000,” Rahman Jr said.

ALSO READ | Nate Diaz to Face Khamzat Chimaev in His Last UFC Fight on September 10

The ‘Gold Blooded’ outclassed Paul when it came to trash-talking during the official press conference of the fight. He again threw jabs at the YouTube sensation and said that Paul and his team were “scared”.

“That’s because of two pounds they are that scared. They want to put all that pressure on me to make the weight to say ‘you’re losing 25 percent for every pound you’re over, so if I come in 204lb, I get the bare minimum which is capped at $5,000. It’s a lot that goes into these fights,” he added.

Like his father, Rahman Jr has fought majority of his bouts in the heavyweight division. He has never weighed less than 211lb as a professional boxer. In his most recent bout, he weighed 224 pounds and clashed against Kenzie Morrison in Las Vegas.

Amidst all this, Paul claims he earned $45 million (£34 million) from boxing in 2021 and is set for another staggering payday when he takes on Rahman Jr next month.

Initially, Paul was scheduled to face former Love island sensation Tommy Fury, but the Brit backed out due to travel constraints. With the much anticipated main event at the Madison Square Garden in jeopardy, Rahman Jr stepped in to substitute Fury and saved the fight.

Now, if the 31-year-old can meet the weight requirements, he will earn the biggest pay of his career when he takes on Jake Paul at the main event on August 6.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.