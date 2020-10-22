Hassan Gives Olympiakos Late Win Against Marseille

PIRAEUS, Greece: Ahmed Hassan came off the bench to score an injury-time goal for Olympiakos in a 1-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Egyptian delivered a powerful header to beat goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after Mathieu Valbuena’s cross.

The Greek champions held the initiative for most of the match at Giorgos Karaiskakis stadium and had a goal disallowed by video review earlier in the second half.

Marseille, returning to Europe’s top club competition after a six-year gap with coach Andre Villas-Boas, had looked happy to settle for a point in the Group C match. The visitors’ best chance came from Dario Benedetto moments after the restart. His effort was stopped at close range with some quick reflexes from goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Olympiakos normally relies heavily on its boisterous home support but the countrys prime minister intervened this week to cancel plans to allow a limited number of fans back into soccer stadiums following a record spike in COVID-19 infections. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports