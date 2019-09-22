Have Created History at World Championships, Will do the Same at Olympics: Amit Panghal
Amit Panghal became the first Indian male boxer to win a silver medal at the World Championships.
Amit Panghal won silver medal at the World Championships (Photo Credit: BFI)
Ekaterinburg: Amit Panghal on Saturday became the first Indian male boxer to win a silver at the World Championships. Facing Uzbek Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov in the flyweight final, Panghal lost by a unanimous decision to miss out on gold but he had already created history by becoming the first Indian to reach the title clash at the Worlds.
"I had hoped for a gold but there are a few things that I need to improve upon," said Panghal in a video that he tweeted after being conferred the silver medal. He was however confident that his win is a good sign for the sport in the country.
"Indian boxing has improved a lot," he said. "I'm sure boxers will break records and win medals in the future. Just like how we created history here, we will be now doing the same at the Olympics."
Bharat ki shaan- Amit Panghal!🇮🇳@Boxerpanghal became the first ever male boxer to win the silver medal at the #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionships 2019.
Enjoy the glimpses of the final match!👇@Media_SAI @IndiaSports @RijijuOffice @WeAreTeamIndia #PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/9bOuPOHJpO
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 21, 2019
With Panghal winning silver and Manish Kaushik winning bronze on Friday in the lightweight division, this has been India's best performance at the men's boxing World Championships thus far. Indian boxers had won four bronze medals at the Worlds before this with one edition producing a maximum of one medallist.
Both pugilists are now guaranteed to take part in the Olympic qualifiers next year with the Boxing Federation of India stating before the start of the Worlds that medallists will automatically receive spots in the contingent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Pankaj Tripathi Shares Emotional Incident When He Stole His 'Guru' Manoj Bajpayee's Slippers
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 10 Based on Android 10 Update