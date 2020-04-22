Have Earned Enough Money: Novak Djokovic Gives Rallying Cry to Help Lower-level Players

Mumbai: Novak Djokovic has called on the tennis world to contribute to a relief fund for players struggling financially during the coronavirus shutdown and to show lower-ranked professionals that they have not been forgotten.

The men’s ATP Tour, the WTA, which runs the women’s circuit, along with the International Tennis Federation and organisers of the four Grand Slams, are creating a fund to help players affected by the shutdown.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

ATP Player Council chief Djokovic had previously proposed a model for higher-ranked players to donate funds after holding discussions with fellow council members Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I am really privileged to be able to use my status of being a top player that can, in this times, raise the awareness of players that are struggling,” the world number one said during an Instagram chat with Italy’s Fabio Fognini on Tuesday.

“I personally have earned enough money to live for many more years without playing tennis.”

Djokovic did not want to disclose the size of the fund before an official announcement was made but said several million dollars would be raised.

“Players individually can help as much as they want,” said Djokovic. “It’s difficult to pressure players into giving money, whatever their ranking is.