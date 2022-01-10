CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElectionSchedule#INDvsSA#PKL
Home » News » Sports » Have To Be Extra Careful in Third Wave: Pankaj Advani Infected with Covid-19
1-MIN READ

Have To Be Extra Careful in Third Wave: Pankaj Advani Infected with Covid-19

Pankaj Advani (Advani Instagram Photo)

Pankaj Advani (Advani Instagram Photo)

Pankaj Advani has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ritayan Basu

Multiple time world snooker and billiard champion Pankaj Advani has been infected with COVID-19.

The ace cueist confirmed it to PTI on Monday.

“I was following all the COVID restrictions but still got infected. We all have to be extra careful in this third wave of COVID. I have taken medicines and I think it’ll take a week for me to recover and get back to my normal routine," Advani said.

Mumbai has been one of the worst cities to get hit by pandemic and according to a bulletin issued by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the megapolis reported 19474 positive cases on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Ritayan Basu

Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More

Tags
first published:January 10, 2022, 18:01 IST