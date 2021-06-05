Have You Heard WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Speak Indian Languages?

A video of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has taken the internet by a storm. In the viral clip, he is seen taking the Indian Greetings Challenge. As a part of this challenge, he had to pronounce greetings in different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Malayalam, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi and Rajasthani. The ace wrestler gets only 60 seconds to complete this challenge. By the end of the game, the host says he has performed well since he is able to pronounce many words correctly.

The video on Facebook alone has crossed the 50 thousand views benchmark and has received a variety of comments. A person who thought speaking Indian languages is a challenge said, “Learning to speak India is challenge for all Wrestlers in WWE sports entertainment program.” Another user who accepted that he did not like the WWE champion, added, “I hate Bobby but that was pretty cool."

WWE enthusiasts will see Lashley defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming pay-per-view event, Hell in a Cell. He had got the title after defeating New Day’s Kofi Kingston in a one-on-one contest in an event during Monday Night Raw.

Meanwhile, WWE is going through severe restructuring and financial troubles due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. The organisation has released Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett most recently.

Miro, who is currently a wrestler with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), was also released by WWE last year because of the same reason. He was known as Rusev during his tenure with WWE. The wrestler joined AEW in September. As of now, he has managed to defend his title at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 against Lance Archer. In fact, ever since Lana’s release, speculations regarding her joining AEW have been on the rise. However, no official statement has been released by AEW regarding this.

