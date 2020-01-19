Having a Baby is Treated Like the End of the World: Sania Mirza Calls Izhaan 'Coach of the Week'

Hobart: Sania Mirza won the WTA Hobart International trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok after edging out Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the final. Sania and her partner pipped the second seed Chinese duo 6-4 6-4 in one hour 21 minutes.

After winning the trophy, Sania said that she couldn't have asked for a better comeback.

Speaking after the match, Mirza said that it was a perfect comeback. "It really is a fantastic tournament. This is what happens when you don't expect anything out of a tournament and I think it teaches us not to put any pressure on ourselves. I came out here to try to get some matches in before getting into Melbourne and I just want to say that I could not have asked for a better comeback," she expressed.

"Hobart has been special to me in many ways and it's amazing that it happened here in Hobart and I would like to thank my partner for playing with me," Sania added.

Thanking her family and team she said: "I can't say it enough but I obviously couldn't be here and give everything I have without my parents and my team and coach of the week goes to my son. He is sleeping right now. t is extremely special for me to be here with my baby. I never thought I would be competing at the very best level against the very best teams in the world."

"I feel extremely grateful and privileged. Thank you guys for coming out and supporting, it was a very good atmosphere," she added.

Sania also spoke on what it means to her to win after taking time out during the birth of Izhaan and starting a family with Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

"It means everything to win. Honestly, I thought I would be more rusty than I am. Luckily, I'm not as rusty as I thought, but I do still think that I can improve on many things, but that's me. Even after winning a Grand Slam, I'm still not happy with the way that I played, so I always want to be better.

"To do it after Izhaan is very, very special to me. Especially in the part of the world where I come from, having a baby is treated like the end of the world, and the woman is just supposed to give up, take care of the child, and if you do anything for yourself, you're made to feel this mother's guilt of how, like, you're neglecting your child.

"Even if this inspires one woman to follow her dream, and to do something that she loves, whether you have one baby or five, it doesn't really matter. I feel extremely, extremely happy and privileged to be in this position. I feel that I am in this position where people do follow me, whether it's on social media or whatever it is, so I feel that hopefully this may inspire a few more girls or women to do this after having kids."

It was Sania's 42nd WTA doubles title and the first since the Brisbane International trophy in 2017 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.