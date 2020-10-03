SPORTS

Hawks Hire Fields From Spurs As Assistant General Manager

The Atlanta Hawks have hired Landry Fields, who spent the last four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs organization, as assistant general manager.

ATLANTA: The Atlanta Hawks have hired Landry Fields, who spent the last four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs organization, as assistant general manager.

The 32-year-old Fields spent last season as the general manager of the Spurs G League affiliate in Austin following three seasons as a college scout.

Fields, from Stanford, played five seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 9.7 points as a Knicks rookie in the 2010-11 season, starting 81 games.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says Fields gives the team a unique combination of playing experience, sharp eye for player development and strong skills as a communicator.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: October 3, 2020, 2:36 AM IST
