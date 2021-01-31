News18 Logo

Hawks' Hunter To Miss Game Against Lakers With Knee Injury

Hawks' Hunter To Miss Game Against Lakers With Knee Injury

De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta's secondleading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury.

ATLANTA: De’Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta’s second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury.

The Hawks said Saturday Hunter will not play in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.

Hunter left Friday night’s 116-100 win at Washington after hurting the knee. His status will be reviewed next week.

Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta’s top scorer, point guard Trae Young.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published:
