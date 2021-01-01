News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Hawks' Kris Dunn To Rest 2 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will rest his right ankle for two weeks after having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose cartilage.

ATLANTA: Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will rest his right ankle for two weeks after having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose cartilage.

Dunn, who has not played this season, will be placed in a walking boot and his status will be updated following the two weeks.

The Hawks said Thursday he had surgery Tuesday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York.

Dunn developed the ankle soreness while compensating for torn cartilage in his right knee. He signed a a $10 million, two-year contract with the Hawks in the offseason.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published:
Loading...