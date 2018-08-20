English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hazard Rules Out Chelsea Exit This Month
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said he has no plans to leave the Premier League club before the European transfer window closes at the end of the month.
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said he has no plans to leave the Premier League club before the European transfer window closes at the end of the month.
Loading...
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said he has no plans to leave the Premier League club before the European transfer window closes at the end of the month.
The Belgian was consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the close season but, following Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday, the 27-year-old said he would be staying in London.
"I'm fine here. We'll see what happens in a year or two," Hazard told French news outlet RMC Sport.
"Leave this year? I will not leave. Everybody knows what I said after the World Cup - but I'm happy here."
With the English transfer window already closed Chelsea would be unable to bring in someone to replace Hazard if he left.
"It would be a little odd if they sell me now while they can't recruit a replacement," Hazard added.
Chelsea travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.
Also Watch
The Belgian was consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the close season but, following Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday, the 27-year-old said he would be staying in London.
"I'm fine here. We'll see what happens in a year or two," Hazard told French news outlet RMC Sport.
"Leave this year? I will not leave. Everybody knows what I said after the World Cup - but I'm happy here."
With the English transfer window already closed Chelsea would be unable to bring in someone to replace Hazard if he left.
"It would be a little odd if they sell me now while they can't recruit a replacement," Hazard added.
Chelsea travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- No Ronaldo, No Zidane, No problem as Real Madrid Start La Liga with Victory
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...