He Leaves us but Does Not go Away, Because Diego is Eternal: Messi's Rich Tribute to Diego Maradona

Argentine captain Lionel Messi has paid a rich tribute to Diego Maradona, who tragically passed away on Wednesday, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

Messi took to Instagram to put an emotional post following the footballing legend's death. He wrote, "Un día muy triste para todos los argentinos y para el fútbol. Nos deja pero no se va, porque el Diego es eterno. Me quedo con todos los momentos lindos vividos con él y quería aprovechar para enviarle el pésame a toda su familia y amigos. QEPD".

Which translates to, "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not go away, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Diego Maradona, who helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986 and is generally regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time had coached Lionel Messi and the Argentina team during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Maradona had also claimed that Lionel Messi as his true successor.

"I have seen the player who will inherit my place in Argentine football and his name is Messi," Maradona was quoted saying in 2006.