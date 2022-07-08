'He Now Understands That Life Doesn't Revolve Around Tennis': Nick Kyrgios' Mother On Her Son Fighting Depression

Nick Kyrgios’ mother says she has seen a big difference in her son this year, who is “finally appreciating where he is” and enjoying life.

The richly-talented but deeply divisive Australian is through to the biggest match of his career after Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal pulled out of their Wimbledon semi-final with an abdominal injury.

It thrust the 27-year-old into a maiden Grand Slam decider against either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie — a remarkable feat after admitting this year he had suicidal thoughts, abused drugs and self-harmed during a dark period in his life in 2019.

Kyrgios blamed his depression on the relentless grind of the tennis tour, being away from family and putting pressure on himself, which frequently resulted in on-court tantrums and fines.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Up Against British Hope Cameron Norrie in Semi Final

But his Malaysian mother Norlaila, known as Nill, told the Sydney Morning Herald Friday he was finally beginning to enjoy himself, with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi by his side.

“He’s finally appreciating where he is, that’s the best thing about all this,” she said.

“Beforehand it was so hard for us to get him to do anything. He was happy to sit in his room and play video games all the time. His shoulder would hurt him from how much he would play,” said Kyrgios’ mother.

“In Beijing we wanted him to walk the Great Wall of China with us. Who wouldn’t, right? But Nick wouldn’t go. He was happy to sit in his room and order in, that’s what worried me,” she added.

“I remember in Canada we said, ‘Let’s go to Niagara Falls’. He wouldn’t even go there. Nick wouldn’t want to do those things. Wow, there’s such a difference now,” Nill added to the newspaper.

“I see it on his (Instagram) stories. Since the Australian Open this year (in January), he has started doing some things,” she said.

“Because he now understands that life doesn’t revolve around tennis. No one expects him to be like that. You have to enjoy your life. I’m really happy he is now,” concluded Kyrgios’ mother.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.