HE vs HBE Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Eilat vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva - Playing V, Basketball

Hapoel Eilat (HE) will lock horns with Hapoel Be’er Sheva B.C. (HBE) in their upcoming Israel Basketball League 2020-21 fixture on Thursday, December 24, at the Begin Arena. After an extended time, a whole new season of the Israel Basketball League is back. In the first match of the tournament, Hapoel Eliat won with a score difference of 95-85 against Nes Ziona. They currently sit at the second position with six wins from eight outings.

On the other hand, Be’er Sheva come into the fixture on a narrow 81-83 loss against Hapoel J-M. They have won four games out the seven so far and currently occupy the seventh spot in the league standings.

Both teams have a good win-loss record so far in the season as Eilat in the last ten matches are 172 percent game points average, while Be’er Sheva have 165.

The Israel Basketball League 2020-21 Hapoel Eilat vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva fixture is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Eilat vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva: HE vs HBEDream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HE vs HBE, Hapoel Eilat vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva Dream11 Point Guard: Travis Warech, Tzuf Ben Moshe

Israel Basketball League HE vs HBE, Hapoel Eilat vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva Dream11 Shooting Guard: Casey Prather

Israel Basketball League HE vs HBE, Hapoel Eilat vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva Dream11 Small Forward: Spencer Weisz, Ben Carter

Israel Basketball League 2020-21 HE vs HBE, Hapoel Eilat possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva: Tzuf Ben Moshe (PG), Casey Prather (SG), Ben Carter (SF), Jonathan Skjoldebrand (PF), Josh Nebo (C)

Israel Basketball League 2020-21 HE vs HBE, Hapoel Be’er Sheva possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Eilat: Travis Warech (PG), Natan Jurkovitc (SG), Spencer Weisz (SF), Christian Cunningham (PF), James Banks (C)