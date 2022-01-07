'He Was Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Brother Vents Out His Anger

Novak Djokovic’s brother Djordie Djokovic has vented out his anger on Tennis Australia saying it is the association that is behind the whole mess. Djokovic was denied entry in Australia and his visa was cancelled after the Serb said on social media that he had received a medical exemption to entry the country and participate in the Australian Open.

According to the rules Down Under, foreigners must be granted permission to enter the country and have to prove they are fully vaccinated or have a doctor’s medical exemption.

Australian authorities said the controversial Serb star - who has declared himself against vaccines and claimed to have an exemption - provided evidence of neither and was detained, pending deportation.

However, Djordie said that Djokovic’s papers were alright and the world No.1 tennis player was being “treated like a criminal".

“He had the same document as several tennis players who are already in Australia. Novak and his team had no way of contacting federal authorities. He was taken to a migrant hotel to a dirty room without any belongings, which he was told would be returned to him upon his return to Europe.

“He was treated like a criminal while he is a healthy and decent man and a sportsman who has not endangered anyone’s life and has not committed any federal or legal offence," Djordie said.

Australia’s controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has had a salty relationship with Djokovic, had a diplomatic take on the matter and said even the country is not coming out looking good in all of this.

“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad. Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better," he tweeted.

Djokovic’s matter though has the potential of turning into a diplomatic crisis between Australia and Serbia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had re-iterated on Thursday that nobody was above the country’s border rules as he ordered cancellation of Djokovic’s visa. “Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to borders. No one is above these rules," Morrison had tweeted.

On Friday, as the defending Australian Open champion’s lawyers tried to get the decision reversed, Serbian president Aleksander Vucic spoke to the media, hitting out at the supposed politics behind Djokovic’s detainment.

Djokovic will continue to remain in the Carlton Hotel here until his court hearing resumes on January 10. The Serbian has never spoken publicly about his vaccination status. Australia is seeing tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases for the first time after enduring some of the world’s strictest restrictions.

“What is not fair-play is the political witch hunt (being conducted against Novak), by everybody including the Australian Prime Minister pretending that the rules apply to all," sen.com.au quoted Vucic telling the media on Friday.

“I fear that this relentless political pursuit of Novak will continue until the moment they can prove something, because when you cannot defeat somebody then you turn to these type of things," added Vucic.

The nine-time Australian Open champion had entered the country “claiming to have COVID-19 in the last six months, thus providing him a medical exemption to the vaccine". However, the Federal officials were not convinced with Djokovic’s documentation to prove he had the virus, and subsequently cancelled his visa.

Vucic added that Serbia would “continue to follow up the case with the Australian government".

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, said in Belgrade, that his son was a victim of “political oligarchy".

“Our Novak, our pride. Novak is Serbia and Serbia is Novak," he said. “They are trampling over Serbia and by doing that, they are trampling on the Serbian people. The leader of that faraway land, Scott Morrison… dared to attack Novak and expel him before he had reached their country. They had wanted to throw him to his knees, and not just him, but our beautiful Serbia.

“We Serbs are a proud European people. Throughout history, we have never attacked anyone, we only defended ourselves. That is what Novak, our pride, our Serb, the pride of the entire free world, is now doing by his behaviour towards hosts and (tournament) organisers across the world, showing what kind of people he comes from," Srdjan was quoted as saying by sen.com.au.

(With inputs from agencies)

