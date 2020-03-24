English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Head of Paris Olympics Says Postponement of Tokyo Games 'More Than Likely'

2020 Tokyo Olympics in the time of Coronavirus (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris 2024 Olympic head feels Tokyo Olympics is 'more than likely' going to be postponed and added that health is important.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
Paris: The head of the Paris 2024 Olympics said on Tuesday that health is more important than the games and that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games is “more than likely”, but he did not call on organisers to do so.

“Today the games are not the priority, the priority is health, and that is how the world of sports contributes to that international solidarity,” Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on France Info radio.

