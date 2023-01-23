Headed by Mary Kom, New Oversight Committee to Look After Wrestling Federation's Daily Affairs  

Amid serious allegations against its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh by country’s top wrestlers, a new oversight committee, headed by boxer Mary Kom, has been formed to look after the day-to-day management of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The WFI will not be looking after its daily affairs now.

Apart from Mary Kom, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Tripti Murigunde and Captain Rajagopalan are also part of the new committee.

WFI and its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh have been in spotlight after top Indian wrestlers levelled allegations of sexual harassments on Singh last week and went on a protest, seeking probe. The central government on Sunday decided to suspend all activities of the WFI until the formation of the oversight committee.

This included the suspension of the ongoing ranking competition, and the return of entry fees taken from the participants for any ongoing activities.

The announcement followed a decision by the government to appoint the Oversight Committee which will take over the day-to-day activities of the WFI.

In addition, the Assistant Secretary, WFI, Vinod Tomar, was also suspended.

The wrestlers on Saturday called off their sit-in protest near the parliament building following a government assurance that a probe into their allegations would be completed in four weeks.

“We are ending our protest,” Bajrang Punia, who was among the protesting wrestlers, said. The wrestlers, including young Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and Sonam Malik among others, started a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday last week and demanded the sacking of the WFI chief.

The wrestlers have accused the federation president of sexually and mentally harassing young female athletes. The protesters had sought the immediate removal of Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and some other officials pending an inquiry against them.

Late Friday, Indian Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur met protesting wrestlers a second time and announced a probe into the accusations by the wrestlers and said it would would be completed in four weeks.

Read all the Latest Sports News here