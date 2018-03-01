English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Headline Nude! Norway Handball Star Returns After Intimate Photo Row
Norway handball star Nora Mork has agreed to return to the national team despite an embarrassing scandal when intimate photos of her were circulated by the men's squad.
Nora Mork (Reuters)
Oslo: Norway handball star Nora Mork has agreed to return to the national team despite an embarrassing scandal when intimate photos of her were circulated by the men's squad.
The 26-year-old from Oslo, who was top scorer at last year's world championship, had her mobile phone stolen before nude photos of her then went public.
The free-scoring full back felt the Norwegian handball federation had failed to move swiftly, and claimed players in the men's team had the photos for two months before any action was taken.
"We have agreed to put new measures in place to deal with this kind of situation and Nora thinks the measures are sufficient," Norway handball president Kare Geir Lio said after two days of talks with the star.
"Nora says she wants to continue to play for the national team and we are absolutely delighted."
Runners-up to Germany in the 2017 world championships, Mork scored a tournament top tally of 66 goals and has scored 560 times for Norway. She was also a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Also Watch
The 26-year-old from Oslo, who was top scorer at last year's world championship, had her mobile phone stolen before nude photos of her then went public.
The free-scoring full back felt the Norwegian handball federation had failed to move swiftly, and claimed players in the men's team had the photos for two months before any action was taken.
"We have agreed to put new measures in place to deal with this kind of situation and Nora thinks the measures are sufficient," Norway handball president Kare Geir Lio said after two days of talks with the star.
"Nora says she wants to continue to play for the national team and we are absolutely delighted."
Runners-up to Germany in the 2017 world championships, Mork scored a tournament top tally of 66 goals and has scored 560 times for Norway. She was also a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's T20 Captain Harmanpreet Joins Punjab Police
- Sourav Ganguly Rues Not Having MS Dhoni in his 2003 World Cup Squad
- 4 Hair Care Tips for Holi to Keep Your Strands from Damage
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika