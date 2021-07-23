Heady Hoops of History: How the Olympics Have Changed Over the Years

What are Olympics? Well, in simple words, it is an international sporting event that is held every four years to cultivate human beings and contribute to world peace through sport. The very first Olympics for which there are records were held in 776 BC when a naked athlete won a single race — a 192-metre run. The Games were played every four years in Greece for 1,200 years until they were abolished by the Roman emperor Theodosius.

A millennium and many histories later, they were resurrected as the Olympics we know today. Charles Pierre de Frédy, Baron de Coubertin, or simply Coubertin, a French educator is the person responsible for the resurrection of the event.

In 1894, his proposal to revive the Olympic Games was unanimously approved at the International Congress in Paris, and the first Olympic Games were held in Athens, Greece, two years later. He also devised the five-ring emblem that is familiar to most people as the Games’ symbol, which represents the unity of the five continents.

With Olympics also come Olympism which is the spirit of the Olympic Games advocated by Coubertin. According to him, “The elevation of the mind and soul, overcoming differences between nationalities and cultures, embracing friendship, a sense of solidarity, and fair play; ultimately leading to the contribution towards world peace and the betterment of the world. “is Olympism. This philosophy has been passed down, unchanged, to this day.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics mark the 32nd time the Games will be held since their rebirth as a modern event in 1896.

As far as the records go, the ancient games used to be a five-day affair with participants taking part in close to ten games. The first modern Olympic Games took place in its ancient birthplace of Athens. The Games attracted athletes from 14 nations, with the largest delegations coming from Greece, Germany, France and Great Britain.

Not only did the number of participating nations grow over time, but the Olympic sports were also changing. While only 14 nations were represented in 1896, athletes from 207 countries participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Not only the demography of the Games changed over the years, the medals, the rules, the sports, everything has evolved as the years passed by. Here we have mentioned just a few of such interesting facts about the quadrennial games. A lot more can be found on a special e-book that looks at the history the Olympic Games – from their origin to evolution into the modern form, and several important factoids related to various practices and sports.

