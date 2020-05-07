'Heartbreaking, Disturbing, Painful': Sports Fraternity Offers Condolences After Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy

New Delhi: The Indian sports fraternity expressed horror and grief over the loss of lives in the gas leak tragegy at LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Gopalapatnam near Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

At the time of writing the article, 11 were confirmed to have died, including two children, while about 300 were hospitalised. Over 5,000 people are also sick because of the chemical release.

Sportspersons took to social media to offer condolences to the families of those affected and prayed for the recovery of those in the hospitals.

"Heart breaking to see the visuals of Vizag gas leak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag," said Indian shuttler PV Sindhu.

"Very painful disaster...leading to loss of human life due to gas leakage in Vizag . Pray to almighty. God to give courage to the affected families," said Saina Nehwal.

"Disturbing to hear about the Vizag gas leak. Hope affected people recover soon and my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Stay safe Vizag!" said Kidambi Srikanth on Twitter.

Disturbing to hear about the #VizagGasLeak. Hope affected people recover soon and my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. 🙏🏼

"My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Vizag gas leak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital," tweeted Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

"Deeply shocked and disturbed to hear the news coming from Vizag. Praying for the safety of the people who are affected," said Harmanpreet Kaur while expressing remorse for those killed in the incident.

"A gas tragedy now??? Omg...The visuals are so disturbing. God!!! Please have mercy," said India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected," tweeted Hardik Pandya.

The country, along with the entire world, is already battling the Covid-19 pandemic which has infected more than 52,000 people and claimed more than 1700 lives in India.

(With IANS inputs)