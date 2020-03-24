Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine: Official Emblem, Slogan for 2022 Asian Para Games Unveiled

Hangzhou: The emblem and the slogan for the 2022 Asian Para Games have been unveiled. The motif of the emblem consists of a wheelchair athlete striving forward.

A running track, formed by 10 semi-arc lines with a gradient ramp from purple to red and then yellow, stretches out into the distance, and reflects the surging tides of the Qiantang River that runs through Hangzhou.

The athlete dashing forward in the wheelchair exudes dynamism, energy and passion. The motif resembles the fine spray of the Qiantang River tides, a fitting statement on the sublime heroism of the para-athletes persevering and challenging themselves.

Beneath is lettering denoting the host city and the year. The visuals and style of the Asian Para Games emblem are in line with those of the Asian Games.

"The emblem conforms to the concept of 'sunshine, harmony, self-improvement and sharing', which reflect the values of the Games," said Chen Weiqiang, deputy Secretary-General of the Asian Para Games organising committee and Vice Mayor of Hangzhou.

The slogan for the Asian Para Games is "Hearts meet, Dreams shine", mirroring the core message and style of the slogan for Asian Games: "Heart to Heart, @Future".





Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed commented on the new logo and slogan: "With over two years to go to the Games, we're delighted that the emblem and slogan are being launched now and congratulate the Organising Committee on their efforts. The chosen design for the emblem together with the slogan captures the dynamic, positive spirit of the Asian Para Games perfectly and we are very pleased to unveil these today."

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will take place from October 9 to 15, 2022. An estimated 3000 athletes will take part in 22 sports.