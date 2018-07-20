English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Heena Sidhu Begins Preparations For Asian Games, Focuses on Basics and Strengthening Technique
Former world number 1 shooter Heena Sidhu has begun her preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in full swing, focusing primarily on polishing basics and strengthening technique.
Indian shooter Heena Sidhu: Getty Images
Bhopal: Former world number 1 shooter Heena Sidhu has begun her preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in full swing, focusing primarily on polishing basics and strengthening technique.
The ace shooter is looking to put up a strong show at the Jakarta Games next month, following her twin medal feat at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Heena is currently preparing at the NRAI organised national camp in the state-of-the-art Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal, where she is training for close to 8-9 hours a day in a bid to hone her skills ahead of the quadrennial tournament.
A lot of emphasis is being laid on her stability and trigger coordination in the 10 metre air pistol event and shot timing in the 25 metre sport pistol, the latter being a time fire event.
"This camp is more about polishing the basics and strengthening the technique and then the next one on August will be more about exposing myself to pressure and contingencies," said Heena, who won a gold in the 25 metre sport pistol and a silver in the 10 metre air pistol at the Gold Coast Games.
"For the 25 metre sport pistol, we are working on smoother and precise lifting while in the 10 metre, a lot of work is being done on scatt which is a simulation software for training."
Heena's day begins with a mental training session at 6 am and is followed by intense sessions at the range.
"The camp has four days of training and one day rest in between," said Heena.
"Apart from all this, I am also making sure to have a healthy balanced diet to ensure I can manage to take the load and get a good night's sleep for proper recovery."
The Asian Games will be held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang.
Also Watch
The ace shooter is looking to put up a strong show at the Jakarta Games next month, following her twin medal feat at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Heena is currently preparing at the NRAI organised national camp in the state-of-the-art Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal, where she is training for close to 8-9 hours a day in a bid to hone her skills ahead of the quadrennial tournament.
A lot of emphasis is being laid on her stability and trigger coordination in the 10 metre air pistol event and shot timing in the 25 metre sport pistol, the latter being a time fire event.
"This camp is more about polishing the basics and strengthening the technique and then the next one on August will be more about exposing myself to pressure and contingencies," said Heena, who won a gold in the 25 metre sport pistol and a silver in the 10 metre air pistol at the Gold Coast Games.
"For the 25 metre sport pistol, we are working on smoother and precise lifting while in the 10 metre, a lot of work is being done on scatt which is a simulation software for training."
Heena's day begins with a mental training session at 6 am and is followed by intense sessions at the range.
"The camp has four days of training and one day rest in between," said Heena.
"Apart from all this, I am also making sure to have a healthy balanced diet to ensure I can manage to take the load and get a good night's sleep for proper recovery."
The Asian Games will be held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang.
Also Watch
-
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with ABS Launched in India for Rs 2.98 Lakh
- Dhadak: Khaitan’s Glossy Film Looks Less Like Sairat Remake; & More Like New Film in Dulhania Series
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- Comparison: BMW G 310 R Vs TVS Apache RR 310 - Specs, Price, Features and More
- Dhadak Movie Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...